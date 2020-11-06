Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total transaction of $499,154.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,960.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,543 shares of company stock worth $17,947,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $312.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $314.58.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

