Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $631,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

