Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $7.91 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $522.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $529.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

