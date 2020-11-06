Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 122.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 59,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

