Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,084 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,817,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

