Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

EMR opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

