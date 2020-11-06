Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 1.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,075 shares of company stock worth $50,305,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $647.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

