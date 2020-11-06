Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $278.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.50. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.