Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

