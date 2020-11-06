Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold 128,005 shares of company stock worth $4,165,404 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

