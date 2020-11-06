Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 5,740 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

