Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.