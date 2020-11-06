Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $320.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

