Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,755.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,793.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,530.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,478.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

