Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 665 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,967,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.65 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.25.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

