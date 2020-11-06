Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 665 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $234.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

