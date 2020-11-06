Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 75 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $303.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

