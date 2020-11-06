Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 75 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $303.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

