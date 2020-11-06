Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 7,848 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,099,000 after buying an additional 262,877 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 28.9% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.