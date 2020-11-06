Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 9,229 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,877,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 689,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

