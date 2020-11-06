Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes $1.89 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $294.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

