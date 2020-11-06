Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €2.90 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €3.14 ($3.70) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.91.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

