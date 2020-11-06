Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Stratec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Stratec stock opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Monday. Stratec has a 1-year low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 1-year high of €136.60 ($160.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 82.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.90.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

