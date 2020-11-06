Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $34.51. Betterware de Mexico SA de CV shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 795 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico SA de CV in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

