BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,540. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the third quarter worth $399,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 24.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

