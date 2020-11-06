BidaskClub Downgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ECPG. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.