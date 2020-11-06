BidaskClub Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. 10,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,404. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $8,276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

