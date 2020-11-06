BidaskClub Upgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.