Biffa’s (BIFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

Shares of BIFF stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $678.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.11. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

