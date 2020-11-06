BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Insider Sells $16,954.35 in Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) insider Eric Duckers sold 8,435 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $16,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,296.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BioCardia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.