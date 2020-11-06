Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Biogen worth $70,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $26.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.90. 5,070,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,317. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

