BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 2,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

