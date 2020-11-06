BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 2,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Earnings History for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit