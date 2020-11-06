BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.
BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 571.4%.
NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,318. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.62.
BKCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
