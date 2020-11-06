BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 571.4%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,318. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.