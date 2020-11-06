Blockpass Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 80.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $196,451.11 and approximately $171.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00074483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00186578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.01068339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

