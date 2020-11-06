Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BVH stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.99). Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

