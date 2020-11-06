Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.87.

BPMC opened at $101.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $3,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 782.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

