Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded down $16.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,751.63. 2,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,054. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,712.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,676.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,848.61.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

