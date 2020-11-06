Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $101,333.91 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $101,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26.

Shares of EPAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -198.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.