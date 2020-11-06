Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

