Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $945,885.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,937.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,705,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,623 shares of company stock worth $2,672,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alarm.com by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM traded up $6.73 on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,100. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

