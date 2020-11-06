Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,670.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.