Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $14.76 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 67.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

