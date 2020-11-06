Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 83,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 701,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.