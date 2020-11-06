Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

