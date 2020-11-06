Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fiscal fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. Cabot remains committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. It will also gain from the carbon black plant buyout in China. The acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden capabilities. It is also likely to gain from higher volumes in the Purification Solutions unit. However, it is facing certain operational headwinds in the Performance Chemicals unit. Higher fixed costs in the unit is also likely to exert pressure on margins in the fiscal fourth quarter. Intense competition and weak demand are also hurting prices in its metal oxides business. Softer demand and lower automotive production are other headwinds. Lower volumes in the Reinforcement Materials segment is another concern. High debt level is another worry.”

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

