Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of WHD stock remained flat at $$18.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

