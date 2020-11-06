Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.65. 7,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.