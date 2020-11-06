Campbell Wealth Management Sells 6,748 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Campbell Wealth Management lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up 0.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 700.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSKR shares. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 2,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

