Canaccord Genuity Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,762.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,791.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,525.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,475.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

