Canaccord Genuity Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target to $7.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Astronics stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $209.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

